ASUS launches ZenBook S 13, Vivobook Pro 14, 16X laptops

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 15, 2022, 06:34 pm 2 min read

The ASUS ZenBook S 13 OLED features AMD RDNA 2 graphics (Photo credit: ASUS)

ASUS has introduced three new laptops in the Indian market after announcing them at its "Pinnacle of Performance" event. The laptops include the ZenBook S 13 OLED, Vivobook Pro 14 OLED, and Vivobook 16X, starting at Rs. 99,990, Rs. 59,990, and Rs. 54,990, respectively. They will retail via ASUS e-shop, Amazon, and offline stores like ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, and Reliance Digital.

Context Why does this story matter?

It seems like ASUS wants to strengthen its presence in India's affordable as well as premium laptop segments to rival HP, Lenovo, and Dell.

The latest laptops from the company are aimed at customers who want premium features with AMD hardware.

The ZenBook S 13 OLED model also boasts Dolby Vision support and MIL-STD 810H military-grade protection - a lesser seen feature in laptops.

Laptop #1 ASUS ZenBook S 13 OLED

The ASUS ZenBook S 13 OLED bears a 13.3-inch 2.8K (1800x2880 pixels) OLED touchscreen with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 550-nits of peak brightness, and Dolby Vision support. The device is available in AMD Ryzen 5 6600U and Ryzen 7 6800U processor models, paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. It offers a 67Wh battery that supports 65W fast-charging.

Laptop #2 ASUS Vivobook Pro 14 OLED

The ASUS Vivobook Pro 14 OLED sports a 14-inch 2.8K (1800x2880 pixels) OLED touchscreen, with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate The laptop is offered with AMD Ryzen 5 5600H and Ryzen 7 5800H processors, with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It packs a 50Wh battery with 90Wh fast-charging and has support for Wi-Fi 6.

Laptop #3 ASUS Vivobook 16X

The ASUS Vivobook 16X is equipped with a 16-inch Full-HD+ (1200x1920 pixels) LCD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 300-nits of peak brightness, and 86% screen-to-body ratio. The device is available with Ryzen 5 5600H and Ryzen 7 5800H chipset options, packed with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD. Under the hood, it has a 50Wh battery with 90W fast-charging support.

Information What is the cost of the laptops?

The ZenBook S 13 OLED, Vivobook Pro 14 OLED, and Vivobook 16X start at Rs. 99,990, Rs. 59,990, and Rs. 54,990, respectively. The laptops will soon retail via ASUS e-shop, Amazon, and offline stores such as ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, and Reliance Digital.