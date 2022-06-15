ASUS launches ZenBook S 13, Vivobook Pro 14, 16X laptops
ASUS has introduced three new laptops in the Indian market after announcing them at its "Pinnacle of Performance" event. The laptops include the ZenBook S 13 OLED, Vivobook Pro 14 OLED, and Vivobook 16X, starting at Rs. 99,990, Rs. 59,990, and Rs. 54,990, respectively. They will retail via ASUS e-shop, Amazon, and offline stores like ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, and Reliance Digital.
- It seems like ASUS wants to strengthen its presence in India's affordable as well as premium laptop segments to rival HP, Lenovo, and Dell.
- The latest laptops from the company are aimed at customers who want premium features with AMD hardware.
- The ZenBook S 13 OLED model also boasts Dolby Vision support and MIL-STD 810H military-grade protection - a lesser seen feature in laptops.
The ASUS ZenBook S 13 OLED bears a 13.3-inch 2.8K (1800x2880 pixels) OLED touchscreen with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 550-nits of peak brightness, and Dolby Vision support. The device is available in AMD Ryzen 5 6600U and Ryzen 7 6800U processor models, paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. It offers a 67Wh battery that supports 65W fast-charging.
The ASUS Vivobook Pro 14 OLED sports a 14-inch 2.8K (1800x2880 pixels) OLED touchscreen, with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate The laptop is offered with AMD Ryzen 5 5600H and Ryzen 7 5800H processors, with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It packs a 50Wh battery with 90Wh fast-charging and has support for Wi-Fi 6.
The ASUS Vivobook 16X is equipped with a 16-inch Full-HD+ (1200x1920 pixels) LCD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 300-nits of peak brightness, and 86% screen-to-body ratio. The device is available with Ryzen 5 5600H and Ryzen 7 5800H chipset options, packed with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD. Under the hood, it has a 50Wh battery with 90W fast-charging support.
The ZenBook S 13 OLED, Vivobook Pro 14 OLED, and Vivobook 16X start at Rs. 99,990, Rs. 59,990, and Rs. 54,990, respectively. The laptops will soon retail via ASUS e-shop, Amazon, and offline stores such as ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, and Reliance Digital.