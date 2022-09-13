Technology

Motorola introduces Edge 30 Ultra, Fusion premium smartphones in India

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Fusion smartphones pack a Dolby Atmos-powered speaker setup

Motorola has launched its latest flagship smartphone, the Edge 30 Ultra, along with an upper mid-ranger, the Edge 30 Fusion. The devices boast Qualcomm's latest flagship processors, along with top-notch specifications. The Edge 30 Ultra is priced at Rs. 54,999, whereas the Fusion model bears a price tag of Rs. 39,999. The handsets will be up for grabs via Flipkart from September 22 onward.

Motorola's latest Edge 30 series smartphones bear top-tier specifications along with an aggressive price tag - a combination that has the potential to establish the brand's name in India's premium segment.

The top-tier Edge 30 Ultra rivals the Samsung Galaxy S22, Vivo X80 Pro, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and OnePlus 10 Pro while the Edge 30 Fusion takes on iQOO 9T, OnePlus 10T, and others.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Fusion models sport a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, curved edges, and an under-display fingerprint reader. The Ultra and Fusion models boast a 6.67-inch OLED and 6.55-inch pOLED screen, respectively, with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The handsets offer 1,300-nits and 1,100-nits peak brightness, respectively.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra boasts a 200MP (f/1.95, OIS) Samsung ISOCELL HP1 main shooter, a 50MP (f/2.2) 114-degree ultra-wide snapper, and a 12MP (f/2.6) portrait lens with 2x optical zoom. The Fusion model gets a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary camera, 13MP (f/2.2) 123-degree ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, they get 60MP (f/2.2) and 32MP (f/2.5) cameras, respectively.

Under the hood, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra houses a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,610mAh battery with 125W fast-charging. The Fusion model packs a Snapdragon 888+ SoC, with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,400mAh battery with 68W fast-charging. The devices boot Android 12. They offer support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Fusion smartphones are priced at Rs. 54,999 and Rs. 39,999, respectively. The handsets will be available via Flipkart from September 22 onward during the Big Billion Days sale. ICICI and Axis Bank cardholders will get Rs. 3,000 instant discount.