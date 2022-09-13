Technology

Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend auctions private photos, love note, and gifts

Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend auctions private photos, love note, and gifts

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 13, 2022, 12:41 pm 2 min read

There are 18 candid pictures up for auction (Photo credit: Jennifer Gwynne via RR Auction)

Billionaire Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend from college is selling some mementos of their relationship, and the items up for grabs have proved to be very popular. Jennifer Gwynne, who dated the tech mogul while studying at the University of Pennsylvania in 1994, is selling photos and memorabilia on Boston-based RR Auction. The goodies include a handwritten birthday card, a gold pendant, and 18 candid photos.

Context Why does this story matter?

RR Auction is famous for selling goods linked to famous personalities. Steve Jobs's first Apple 1 prototype was also auctioned on its website.

Musk is one of the most famous people on the planet, and his love life is regularly brought into question. The auctioning of memorabilia has got plenty of bidders excited who want to own a piece of Musk's past.

Events A timeline of their relationship

Musk and Gwynne dated in their early 20s while studying at the University of Pennsylvania. At that time, they lived and worked as Resident Advisors in the "Spruce Street" section of the college dormitory. Gwynne has decided to sell her memorabilia in order to raise money for her stepson's college tuition. She claimed that Musk was envisioning electric cars while they were dating.

Photos A look at the goods up for auction

There are 18 candid snaps of a young Musk up for auction. In one of them, he appears to be in a room typing on a computer. It has received a bid of $1,355 (around Rs. 1.07 lakh). Pictures of Musk cuddling with Gwynne, hanging out with friends, visiting a formal event, and standing in front of a waterfall are also up for auction.

Goods A gold necklace with an emerald can also be bought

The highest bid has been received for a signed birthday card, which reads "Happy Birthday, Jennifer (aka, Boo-Boo), Love, Elon." The current bid is $10,001 (Rs. 7.9 lakh). The second-highest piece of interest is a gold necklace gifted to Gwynne on her birthday. It has an emerald from a mine owned by Musk's father. It has attracted a bid of $5,999 (Rs. 4.7 lakh).