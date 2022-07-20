Technology

Redmi K50i 5G launched in India at Rs. 26,000

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 20, 2022, 02:36 pm 2 min read

The Redmi K50i 5G features LiquidCool 2.0 technology for enhanced heat dissipation (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has introduced K50i 5G, as its latest mid-range smartphone in India. As for the key highlights, the device bears an LCD display, triple rear cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, and a 5,080mAh battery with 65W fast-charging. The handset will be available for purchase from July 23 onward, with prices starting at Rs. 25,999 for its base 6GB/128GB configuration.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Redmi K50i is a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro that was introduced in China in May.

The device features a 144Hz LCD screen, which may seem off at Rs. 26,000, given that the mid-rangers at this price point come equipped with an AMOLED display.

Other than this, the phone seems to be a promising deal with several new age features.

Design and display The display offers support for Dolby Vision

The Redmi K50i 5G sports a centrally-aligned punch-hole, narrow bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It has triple rear cameras with an LED flash. The handset bears a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, 407ppi pixel density, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is offered in Phantom Blue, Quick Silver, and Stealth Black colors.

Information It has a 64MP main snapper

The Redmi K50i 5G features a triple rear camera arrangement including a 64MP (f/1.89) primary camera, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. On the front, the device is equipped with a 16MP (f/2.45) selfie shooter.

Internals A MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC powers the device

The Redmi K50i 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, mated with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device ships with Android 12-based MIUI 13. It packs a 5,080mAh battery with 67W fast-charging. For connectivity, it offers support for 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch Redmi K50i 5G: Pricing and availability

The Redmi K50i 5G is priced at Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 28,999 for its 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations, respectively. It will be up for grabs from July 23 onward. Buyers can get up to Rs. 3,000 instant discounts via ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards. It will be available from the brand's official website, Amazon, and partner online and offline retail stores.

