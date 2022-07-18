Technology

OPPO Reno8 series, Pad Air launched in India: Check prices

OPPO has introduced its Reno8 series of smartphones in India, along with the Pad Air tablet. The smartphones boast an AMOLED screen, triple rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast-charging. The vanilla Reno8 features Dimensity 1300 processor, whereas the Pro model gets Dimensity 8100-Max SoC. The handsets will be available starting July 25 and July 19, respectively.

After China, OPPO has introduced the Reno8 series of smartphones in India. The line-up arrives as the successor to the Reno7 series.

While the vanilla Reno8 is similar to its Chinese counterpart, the Indian Reno8 Pro is a rebranded Reno8 Pro+ available in China.

The devices aim to take on upper mid-range phones from Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi.

Design and display The Pro model features a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Reno8 and Reno8 Pro have a left-aligned and a top-centered punch-hole, respectively. Both the devices have an in-screen fingerprint scanner. The vanilla model offers a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Pro model gets a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handsets provide 600-nits peak brightness and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Information The devices feature a 50MP primary camera

The triple rear cameras of the Reno8 comprise a 50MP primary lens and 2MP depth as well as macro sensors. The Pro variant has a similar setup except for an 8MP ultra-wide sensor instead of the 2MP depth snapper. Both feature a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals The handsets support 80W fast-charging

The Reno8 is fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Pro model is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Both the handsets boot ColorOS 12.1 based on the Android 12 operating system. They draw power from a 4,500mAh battery which supports 80W fast-charging.

Key features What are the highlights of OPPO Pad Air?

The OPPO Pad Air features a 10.36-inch 2K (1200x2000 pixels) LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and 360-nits peak brightness. It comes with a single 8MP rear camera. For selfies, the device gets a 5MP front-facing snapper. The tablet is powered by Snapdragon 680 SoC, mated with 4GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 7,100mAh battery with 18W charging.

Pocket-pinch Reno8 series and Pad Air: Pricing and availabiity

The Reno8 is priced at Rs. 29,999 and will be available from July 25 onward. The Reno8 Pro will retail at Rs. 45,999 starting July 19. The Pad Air bears a price tag of Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 19,999 for the 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB configurations, respectively. It will be up for grabs in India from July 23.