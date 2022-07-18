Technology

Android users beware! Delete these 8 malicious apps immediately

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 18, 2022, 06:15 pm 2 min read

Some of these apps have been removed from Google Play Store (Photo credit: Google)

Android users are urged to delete eight applications that might cause severe damage to their devices. There are also chances of fraud. Some of these apps have been removed from Google Play Store, but their APK versions are still available on the internet. Fraudsters are running advertisements for them on Facebook and Instagram, so people should be careful. Let us discuss these fraudulent apps.

Apps #1 and #2 Vlog Star and Funny Camera

Vlog Star is a free video editing and blogging application that has over 10 lakh downloads. It has a file size of 34.52MB and requires 12 permissions, including camera, audio, lock screen, and storage. Meanwhile, the Funny Camera app offers camera filters that can distort your face into various types of weird and sometimes scary poses. It has five lakh downloads.

Apps #3 and #4 Creative 3D Launcher and Wow Camera

The Creative 3D Launcher gives the device's home screen a 3D look thanks to its beautiful themes and wallpapers. It runs on all phones running Android 4.0 and above and has a file size of 16.5MB. Over 10 lakh people have downloaded it. The Wow Camera app has over one lakh downloads. It provides filters, collage options, face adjustment tools, and AR stickers.

Apps #5 and #6 Freeglow Camera and Razer Keyboard & Theme

The Freeglow Camera 1.0.0 is a free photography app that offers filters, makeup functions, resolution adjustment, and over 1,000 stickers. It has a file size of 34.25MB and more than 5,000 people have downloaded it. Razer Keyboard & Theme gives the keyboards a personalized look with GIF emojis. It has a file size of 43.66MB and over one lakh downloads.

Apps #7 and #8 Gif Emoji Keyboard and Coco Camera

Gif Emoji Keyboard is another popular keyboard app that offers emojis in GIF form. Over one lakh Android users have loaded it on their devices. Finally, there is the Coco Camera app which lends a retro touch to the photos on your Android-based smartphone. It has a file size of 43.86MB and has received over 1,000 downloads to date.