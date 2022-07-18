Technology

Nothing Phone (1) is again available for pre-order in India

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 18, 2022, 03:10 pm 2 min read

The Nothing Phone (1) offers Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and rear (Photo credit: Nothing)

Nothing Phone (1)'s pre-order sales in India have reopened from today i.e. July 18. The device is back in stock and will be available till July 20 via Flipkart. Buyers can get it in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB configurations which are priced at Rs. 32,999, Rs. 35,999, and Rs. 38,999, respectively. The handset's open sale will start on July 21 at 7pm.

Context Why does this story matter?

Soon after its debut on July 12, the Nothing Phone (1) was made available for purchase to customers with a pre-order pass. But the device quickly went out of stock.

Now that the handset has been restocked and the pre-order pass validity has been extended till July 20, customers can select their preferred Phone (1) before the open sale starts.

Design and display The display offers 1,200-nits of maximum brightness

The Nothing Phone (1) comes with a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, symmetrical bezels, and an optical in-display fingerprint reader. The device flaunts a unique rear design with over 900 LEDs that glow in sync with notification sounds. The handset bears an IP53-rated body. It boasts a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 1,200-nits of peak brightness.

Information It has 50MP main and ultra-wide cameras

The Nothing Phone (1) has a dual rear camera arrangement that comprises a 50MP (f/1.88, OIS) main lens and a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper. On the front, it offers a 16MP (f/2.25) selfie camera.

Internals The handset supports wireless and reverse wireless charging

The Nothing Phone (1) is powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 12-based Nothing OS. It draws power from a 4,500mAh battery with 33W wired fast-charging and 15W wireless and 5W reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and NFC.

Information Nothing Phone (1): Pricing and availability

The Nothing Phone (1) is offered in Black and White colors. It is available for pre-order via Flipkart starting at Rs. 32,999 for its base 8GB/128GB model. The 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations are priced at Rs. 35,999 and Rs. 38,999, respectively.

