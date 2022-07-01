Technology

OnePlus Nord 2T launched at Rs. 29,000: Check specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 01, 2022, 12:29 pm 2 min read

OnePlus Nord 2T has an-display fingerprint sensor (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus has officially launched Nord 2T, as its latest mid-ranger in India. As for the key highlights, the handset boasts an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor, and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast-charging. The handset starts at Rs. 28,999 for its 8GB/128GB configuration. It will be available via the official website, Amazon, and OnePlus stores from July 5 onward.

After introducing a range of handsets in the premium segment, OnePlus has now shifted its focus on the mid-range smartphone market in India and abroad with its Nord series.

The Nord 2T aims to deliver a flagship-level experience at a fraction of the cost.

In India, it will compete with the recently launched iQOO Neo 6 and POCO F4 5G.

Design and display The handset flaunts a 90Hz AMOLED screen

The OnePlus Nord 2T has a punch-hole cut-out on the top-left corner, slim bezels, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. It offers Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection for the display. It provides a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Dimensions-wise, the device measures 8.2mm in thickness and weighs 190g.

Information It comes with a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord 2T features a triple camera arrangement on the rear that comprises a 50MP (f/1.9) primary lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) 120-degree ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. On the front, it offers a 32MP (f/2.4) snapper for selfies and video calling.

Under the hood A MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset powers the device

The OnePlus Nord 2T draws fuel from a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The handset boots Android 12 topped with the latest OxygenOS 12.1. It houses a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging technology. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Here's how much OnePlus Nord 2T will set you back

The OnePlus Nord 2T comes in Gray Shadow and Jade Fog colors. The device will retail at Rs. 28,999 and Rs. 33,999 for its 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB variants, respectively. It will be available via Amazon, OnePlus website, and authorized stores starting July 5 at 12pm.