OnePlus Nord 2T to launch on July 1: Check price

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 28, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

The OnePlus Nord 2T will arrive in India in two colorways (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus will introduce its Nord 2T smartphone in India on July 1, according to an official marketing poster which was accidentally listed on the company's website. It was later taken down and the page was updated to "Coming Soon." OnePlus has officially confirmed the key specifications of the device. It seems like the Indian Nord 2T will bear similar specifications as its European counterpart.

Ever since the Nord 2T made its debut in Europe, its arrival in India has been in the talks. However, the device is now all set to arrive in the Indian market.

Just like other Nord series handsets, this device will contribute to establishing OnePlus's name in the mid-range smartphone market where Samsung and Xiaomi are dominating.

Design and display The device offers a 90Hz AMOLED display

The OnePlus Nord 2T features a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, noticeable bezels, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it gets triple cameras. The device sports a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It also gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front.

Information It has a 50MP primary snapper with OIS

The OnePlus Nord 2T has a triple rear camera arrangement that houses a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) main lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.2) monochrome shooter. For selfies, it has a 32MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals A MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC powers the device

The OnePlus Nord 2T is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. It is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The device boots Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging. Connectivity options include dual-SIMs, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information OnePlus Nord 2T: Pricing and availability

In India, OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to bear a price tag of Rs. 28,999 and Rs. 31,999 for its 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB models, respectively. Buyers may get sale offers or discounts worth Rs. 4,000 discount. The device will retail via Amazon and OnePlus stores.