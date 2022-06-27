Technology

Acer Aspire 7 with 12th-Generation Intel i5 launched: Check price

Acer Aspire 7 with 12th-Generation Intel i5 launched: Check price

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 27, 2022, 06:30 pm 2 min read

Acer Aspire 7 features BlueLightShield and ExaColor technology for visual comfort and color customization (Photo credit: Acer)

Acer has unveiled a new version of the Aspire 7 gaming laptop in India. The device packs a 12th Generation Intel Core i5 CPU and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. It offers up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. The device is available for purchase at a starting price of Rs. 62,990 via Flipkart and Acer's online store.

Context Why does this story matter?

Acer recently introduced the Nitro 5 gaming laptop in India. The brand has now updated its top-selling gaming laptop, the Aspire 7.

It is intended for users who want a portable notebook with high performance for gaming, editing, and creating content.

The device also has an improved thermal setup, which increases its efficiency.

Design and display The laptop boasts a 15.6-inch LCD screen

The Acer Aspire 7 is a portable notebook that comes with noticeable bezels, aluminium chassis with an elevating hinge, a backlit keyboard, and a webcam housed in the top bezel. The laptop is offered in a Charcoal Black shade. It has a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LCD display with BlueLightShield and ExaColor technology for an enhanced viewing experience.

Internals The device supports 135W fast-charging

The new Acer Aspire 7 is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. The device boots Windows 11 Home and packs up to 32GB of RAM, up to 2TB of SSD storage, and a 50Wh battery with 135W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, along with Thunderbolt 4, Type-C, and Type-A ports.

Information Acer Aspire 7: Pricing and availability

The Acer Aspire 7 gaming laptop can be purchased via the brand's official store and Flipkart. It bears a starting price tag of Rs. 62,990.