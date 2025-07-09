Did Prabhas help Fish Venkat with ₹50L? Actor's family clarifies

Telugu actor-comedian Venkat Raj, popularly known as Fish Venkat, is currently in dire need of a kidney transplant. His family had earlier revealed that the procedure would cost around ₹50L. While reports claimed that actor Prabhas had offered financial assistance, Venkat's family has now clarified that this isn't true. They are still looking for further assistance after receiving some help from actors Vishwak Sen and Pawan Kalyan .

Fake call Family reveals they got a call from fake 'assistant' In a recent interview with Suman TV, a family member of Venkat confirmed that they had received a call last week from someone claiming to be Prabhas's assistant. However, this turned out to be an impersonator. "Some unknown person called us pretending to be Prabhas Anna's assistant. We found out after that it was a fake call," the family member said. They added that the real actor is unaware of Venkat's condition and has not provided any financial help yet.

Urgent appeal Venkat's daughter Sravanthi had appealed for help Venkat's family has been reaching out to several actors and politicians for financial assistance. In a previous interview with One India, Venkat's daughter Sravanthi had said, "Daddy isn't well at all. He is very serious and in the ICU. He needs a kidney transplant." She had appealed to senior actors like Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, and Jr. NTR for help during this difficult time.

Help received Sen, Kalyan have helped the family While the family is still looking for help, they have received financial assistance from actor Sen and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Kalyan. Sen has donated ₹2L to Venkat's treatment, while Kalyan had also donated ₹2L earlier this year. The family expressed their gratitude in a video, saying that Sen was the first hero from the film industry to contribute to Venkat's health.