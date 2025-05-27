What's the story

The much-awaited horror-comedy The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, is reportedly eyeing a December 5, 2025, release.

Directed by Maruthi, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, and Nidhhi Agerwal.

Despite several delays in production and post-production work, excitement for this major release remains high.

While the official announcement is still under wraps, a report by News18 suggests it's just around the corner—and the teaser could be dropping by the end of May!