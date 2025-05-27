Prabhas's horror-comedy 'The Raja Saab' to release this December
What's the story
The much-awaited horror-comedy The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, is reportedly eyeing a December 5, 2025, release.
Directed by Maruthi, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, and Nidhhi Agerwal.
Despite several delays in production and post-production work, excitement for this major release remains high.
While the official announcement is still under wraps, a report by News18 suggests it's just around the corner—and the teaser could be dropping by the end of May!
Plot details
'The Raja Saab' to feature Prabhas in dual roles
The Raja Saab will see Prabhas in a double role.
The plot revolves around a young man who wishes to acquire his ancestral property, an old cinema theater called Raja Deluxe, to alleviate his financial problems.
However, he soon finds himself entangled with supernatural forces connected to the property.
The film is being readied for a pan-Indian release across five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. This wide release strategy aims to cater to a diverse audience.
Production details
'The Raja Saab' boasts a star-studded cast and crew
Apart from Prabhas, The Raja Saab features an ensemble cast including Agerwal, Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar. Bollywood actor Dutt plays a pivotal role in the film.
The makers are reportedly taking extra time on the final cut of the film, with a revised teaser expected to be released soon.
The music for the film is by S Thaman.
The film was initially scheduled to release on April 10, 2025, but was delayed due to post-production work.