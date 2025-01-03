Summarize Simplifying... In short After leaked photos from the set of 'Dhurandhar' featuring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna went viral, the production team has ramped up security measures.

'Dhurandhar' set security tightened after leaked photos

'Dhurandhar' set security tightened after Ranveer-Akshaye's leaked photos

By Isha Sharma 03:16 pm Jan 03, 2025

What's the story In an unfortunate turn of events, behind-the-scenes images and videos from the set of Dhurandhar featuring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna were recently leaked online. The unauthorized media quickly spread across multiple social media platforms, prompting the production team to increase security measures on set. An insider revealed to Mid-Day that these leaks occurred while filming a pivotal action sequence.

The leaked content featured Singh's signature long hair and bearded look, which invited comparisons to his Padmaavat character Khilji and Ranbir Kapoor's look in Animal. The insider was upset about the leaks, saying, "The images were everywhere within hours. We were halfway through filming a crucial action scene, and a whole video of them blazing guns has been leaked."

In light of the leaks, the Dhurandhar team has now tightened security on set. The insider revealed, "We've implemented a minimal-phone policy for everyone. There's a team monitoring the perimeter of the set to stop unauthorized access." "Delivery guys, caterers, and even our own assistants are being screened. Since we are shooting on the streets, the production has requested support from local authorities to cordon off the area."

Singh is immensely excited for Dhurandhar. He had earlier taken to social media to express his excitement, saying, "This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamoring for a turn like this." The film is directed by Aditya Dhar and has a star-studded ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan along with Singh and Khanna.