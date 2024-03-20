Next Article

Box office collection: 'Shaitaan' shows exuberant hold on second week

By Aikantik Bag 09:41 am Mar 20, 202409:41 am

What's the story Ajay Devgn is on a roll! The bonafide superstar of Bollywood is a dependable and commercially viable actor and he proved it again with Shaitaan. The supernatural thriller has become a box office revelation and is marching toward the Rs. 125 crore mark in India. In its second week, the film has gained momentum and is holding the fort quite strong.

Box office

India collection and cast details

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vikas Bahl directorial earned Rs. 3 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 109.05 crore in India. The movie received negative reviews from critics but emerged as a viewers' favorite. The cast includes Janki Bodiwala, Anngad Raaj, R Madhavan, and Jyotika, among others. The movie is a Hindi remake of the Gujarati film Vash.

