Box office collection: 'Yodha' showcases slight growth on weekdays

09:24 am Mar 20, 2024

What's the story Sidharth Malhotra has carved his niche in Bollywood in the last decade. The actor's most acclaimed work, Shershaah cemented his position as an action hero. The recently released actioner Yodha heightens his action persona and the movie is raking in decent amounts at the box office. After a good weekend, the movie has now started gaining momentum on weekdays in India.

Inching closer to the Rs. 25 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha directorial earned Rs. 2.3 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 21.3 crore in India. The slight increase is a good sign and makers will aim for gradual momentum now. The cast includes Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani, and Ronit Roy, among others. The project is bankrolled by Karan Johar.

