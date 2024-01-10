Neetu Kapoor would recruit Bollywood celebrities for jobs; includes Deepika

By Aikantik Bag Jan 10, 2024

'Koffee With Karan' is streaming now on Disney+ Hotstar

Koffee with Karan Season 8 will mark the return of the iconic actors Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman. According to the previously released promo, the duo will spill some exclusive Koffee beans from the '70s. Now as per reports, host Karan Johar also asked Kapoor to assign Bollywood stars to various roles and the actor had a variety of job offers!

Kapoor's wish to hire Deepika Padukone as fashion stylist

To the hypothetical question, Kapoor picked Deepika Padukone as her fashion stylist, Anushka Sharma as her fitness guru, and Farah Khan as her social media mentor. The episode's official promo highlighted the actors' bond as they look back on their shared experiences. When questioned about the wildest thing she did in the '70s, Aman intriguingly answered, "I really did not party, but when the floodgates burst, they really did."

Kapoor's hilarious impersonation of Aman

Adding a humorous twist, Kapoor impersonated Aman in a temple scene. She also confessed that her secret crush was once her uncle, Shashi Kapoor. The episode featuring the veterans is set to air on Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar and fans are waiting for a laughter riot and gossip session.