Karan Johar pens heartfelt note for Kartik Aaryan on birthday

By Aikantik Bag 11:53 am Nov 22, 2023

Karan Johar to bankroll to Kartik Aaryan's next with director Sandeep Modi

The biggest news in Bollywood is Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar are collaborating on an upcoming epic war drama slated for 2025 release. Now, Johar has posted a heartfelt wish for the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor. Sharing the announcement poster, Johar penned, "Kartik, happy birthday to you...may our collaboration only grow from strength to strength from hereon and never cease to create magic on the big screen." This project will be co-produced by Ektaa Kapoor and helmed by Sandeep Modi.

What went wrong between Johar and Aaryan?

This film will mark the first collaboration between Aaryan and Johar and is a big-budget war drama based on true events. The announcement has raised many eyebrows in Tinseltown as the duo had a major fallout after Aaryan reportedly walked out of Dostana 2. Reportedly, the reason for walking out was his tiff with co-actor Janhvi Kapoor. Meanwhile, Aaryan also showed excitement about the upcoming film and called it "an unforgettable chapter of our glorious Indian history full of valor."

