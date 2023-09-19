Aryan Khan's 'Stardom' final schedule details are here

Entertainment

Aryan Khan's 'Stardom' final schedule details are here

Written by Aikantik Bag September 19, 2023 | 05:24 pm 2 min read

'Stardom' final schedule details are here

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is gearing up for his directorial debut with the web series, Stardom. Reports are rife that the project is nearing completion and the team is currently gearing up for the final schedule in Mumbai. The last schedule of the show will be shot at Mumbai's Nariman Point.

Filming locations and other details

A source told Pinkvilla, "The team of Stardom is currently shooting for it in Alibaug. The final schedule of the show is slated to happen later this month and with that, Aryan will wrap up the project which he began conceptualizing more than a year back. The last leg of the show will be shot in a multi-cultural center in Mumbai's Nariman Point and will feature an elaborate set that will be a replication of a star-studded award function."

Bollywood celebrities to make cameos in 'Stardom'

Stardom is set against the backdrop of the film industry and will showcase cameo appearances by Bollywood's A-list celebrities. Reportedly, the cameos include SRK, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and Bobby Deol. The six-episode series will be headlined by Lakshya Lalwani who is currently basking in the success of Kill which was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023. Interestingly, another star kid is reportedly assisting Aryan in his debut project.

Share this timeline