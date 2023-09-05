#JaaneJaanTrailer: Saif warned Kareena about Jaideep-Vijay's acting abilities

Written by Aikantik Bag September 05, 2023 | 06:11 pm 2 min read

'Jaane Jaan' releases on September 21

Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to slay the OTT sphere with her upcoming film Jaane Jaan. The recently released trailer looks promising as it projects Kapoor Khan in a different avatar. At the trailer launch, Kapoor Khan opened up about her experience of working with co-stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She revealed that her husband-actor, Saif Ali Khan, warned her about their acting prowess, urging her to be on her toes while working with them.

Ali Khan's advice to Kapoor Khan

Kapoor Khan shared that Ali Khan had told her, "Stop being a backbencher and be prepared to be on your toes while working with them." Taking his advice seriously, she was constantly alert on the set, observing her co-stars' preparedness and improvisation skills. Kapoor Khan praised Varma and Ahlawat for their acting skills, stating that they had "intimidated" her with their hard work. Notably, both Varma and Ahlawat are alumni of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Pune.

Fun and laughter at 'Jaane Jaan' trailer launch

The fun-filled trailer launch event was attended by the cast and crew, including Kapoor Khan, Varma, Ahlawat, director Sujoy Ghosh, producers Jay Shewakramani and Akshai Puri, and Netflix India Content Head Monika Shergill. The set resembled Kalimpong, adding to the film's mystery and intrigue.

