These two Reliance Jio prepaid plans offer free Netflix subscription

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 18, 2023 | 07:19 pm 2 min read

Netflix subscriptions were only available with Jio's postpaid and broadband plans till now

India's leading telecom operator Reliance Jio has partnered with Netflix to provide prepaid mobile plans bundled with the latter's streaming service. This marks the first time that Netflix subscriptions have been included in Jio's prepaid plans. So far, Netflix subscriptions were only available with Jio's postpaid and broadband plans. Both of the newly introduced prepaid plans have a validity of 84 days and offer a bunch of benefits.

Plans are priced at Rs. 1,099 and Rs. 1,499

The newly announced prepaid plans cost Rs. 1,099 and Rs. 1,499. Both Jio plans offer unlimited voice calls and unlimited 5G data. The Rs. 1,099 pack provides 2GB of data per day and a free subscription to Netflix's mobile plan, which is priced at Rs. 149 per month. The second plan, priced at Rs. 1,499, provides 3GB of data per day and complimentary access to Netflix Basic plan, which costs Rs. 199 per month.

The partnership aims to broaden Netflix's subscriber base

This partnership highlights Netflix's unique approach in India, where the average revenue per subscriber is much lower than in developed markets, like the US and the UK. The bundled prepaid plans aim to broaden Netflix's subscriber base in the crucial Asian market and also underscore Reliance Jio's efforts to outpace its rivals. This move is expected to set a new trend in the Indian telecom industry and create use cases for the rest of the world to follow.

