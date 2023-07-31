'Guns & Gulaabs': Cast, trailer, series release date, possible plot

Written by Isha Sharma July 31, 2023 | 10:15 am 2 min read

Are you counting days till the release of 'Guns & Gulaabs'?

Raj & DK's upcoming retro crime-drama series Guns & Gulaabs has been in the buzz ever since it was first announced, thanks to its lead cast: Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan, and the creators' terrific success rate (Farzi, The Family Man). Set in an era gone by (the '90s), it has been billed as a story of "love and innocence." Here's everything about it.

Story about a cop and a mechanic

Netflix describes Guns & Gulaabs as: "In the cartel-run town of Gulaabgunj, an unprecedented opium deal pulls a big-city cop and a lovesick mechanic into its chaotic clutches." The series is expected to blend genres like crime drama, romance, and humor (which is a strong aspect of Raj & DK's work). It will be the creators' second series of 2023 after Farzi.

On Sunday, Rao's character's motion poster was unveiled

Rao had earlier collaborated with the makers on Stree. His character is called Paana Tipu, and he has been described as "Gulaabgunj ki shaan (the pride of Gulaabgunj)." Going by the character poster revealed on Sunday, he will most likely be a mechanic or will have something to do with heavy machinery. Salmaan, on the other hand, is most likely playing a cop.

The series is decked with several prominent names

Apart from Salmaan and Rao, the upcoming Netflix series also stars Adarsh Gourav, Gulshan Deviah, TJ Bhanu, Pooja Gor, Vipin Kumar Sharma, and Shreya Dhanwanthary. It will also feature the late veteran artist Satish Kaushik. While the trailer will be out on Wednesday, the series will make its way to Netflix on August 18 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, reportedly.

Learn more about Raj and DK's upcoming projects

Apart from Guns & Gulaabs, the makers are busy with a couple of other projects, too. These include the Indian counterpart series of Amazon Prime Video's Citadel. It stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. They have also been working on Gulkanda Tales, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Kunal Kemmu, and Abhishek Banerjee, and it's helmed by Rahi Anil Barve (Tumbbad).

