'D.P. 2,' 'Nineteen to Twenty': Major K-dramas releasing in July

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 30, 2023 | 04:10 am 3 min read

Attention all K-drama enthusiasts! The feast of K-dramas continues unabated, and the month of July is no exception! The year 2023 kicked off with a bang, thanks to the premieres of highly-acclaimed series like The Glory and Queenmaker. And the excitement continues as from swoon-worthy reality series Nineteen to Twenty to the romantic drama My Lovely Liar, these are the K-dramas releasing in July.

'Shadow Detective 2' (July 5)

Touted as one of the greatest crime-thrillers, Shadow Detective—a Disney+ Original series—that made its debut in 2022, is returning for a second installment on July 5. It centers around Kim Tae-rok (Lee Sung-min), a detective on the cusp of retirement. However, his retirement plans take an unexpected turn when he receives a suspicious phone call from someone claiming to be an old friend.

'Nineteen to Twenty' (July 11)

If you're looking for an exciting high-school reality series, then Nineteen to Twenty—set to premiere on Netflix on July 11—is for you! The swoon-worthy show chronicles the lives of a group of young adults as they navigate the transition from nineteen to twenty. The series will be hosted by a talented ensemble including, South Korean singers Cho Kyu-hyun, Lee Su-hyun, and actor Kim Ji-eun.

'Not Others' (July 17)

Based on a Kakao webtoon, Not Others is a comedy-drama that revolves around a single mother and her daughter. Set to premiere on July 17 on ENA, Not Others revolves around Jin Hee, a police patrol team leader who resides under the same roof as her mother, who is a therapist. Their lives take an unexpected turn with the introduction of a mysterious doctor.

'D.P. 2' (July 28)

A Netflix Original series, the latest season of D.P.—premiering on July 28—will delve into the continuing journey of Jun Hon (essayed by Jung Hae-in) and Ho Yeol (played by Koo Kyo-hwan), as they pursue their battles against harsh realities and injustices. In the second installment, the dynamic duo will uncover untold revelations and encounter challenges that will test their resilience to the fullest.

'My Lovely Liar' (July 31)

Upon the initial release of the poster of My Lovely Liar, many assumed it to be a typical production, however, this drama holds more depth and intrigue. A romantic drama, its storyline revolves around Mok Sol-hee, portrayed by Kim So-hyun, a woman burdened with a unique ability to discern lies, preventing her from fully trusting others. It will air on tvN on July 31.

