When and where to watch Salman Khan's #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan on OTT

Written by Aikantik Bag June 16, 2023 | 04:14 pm 1 min read

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' OTT details are out

Salman Khan is one of the quintessential superstars of Bollywood. The actor has ruled the hearts and box office for decades. His recent release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan did not perform as per expectations and the film received negative reviews. Now, the film is gearing up for its OTT release which will give it a much-needed second shelf life.

Premiere date and cast of the film

The Farhad Samji directorial is set to premiere on Zee5 on June 23, after two months of its theatrical release. The film is based on the Tamil film Veeram. The project promises over-the-top drama, comedy and action sequences. The cast includes Vijender Singh, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Raghav Juyal, among others. Ram Charan appears in a cameo.

