Salman Khan buys bulletproof SUV amid threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 07, 2023, 01:08 pm 1 min read

Salman Khan has bought a bulletproof SUV

Superstar Salman Khan has been one of the pillars of Bollywood and his life has been an open book. From his personal life to scandals, the Bhaijaan of Bollywood has been in the headlines for over three decades. Recently, he was subjected to numerous death threats from notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and the actor has bought a swanky bulletproof SUV for his own safety.

More about the new car

Khan has bought a Nissan Patrol which is a bulletproof car. As per reports, the car is not yet available in Indian markets. The car has a B6 or B7 level of protection, reportedly. It will replace Khan's Toyota Land Cruiser LC200 which had armor and bulletproof glass. Following Bishnoi's threat, he was given Y+ security in November 2022.

Khan-Bishnoi threat case in a nutshell

Bishnoi and his close aide Goldy Brar have threatened Khan quite often as the actor was involved in the blackbuck poaching case. The animal is sacred to the Bishnoi community. Earlier death threat emails were sent to Khan's assistant Jordy Patel's inbox. Amid all these, Khan is gearing up for his next release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, releasing on Eid.

