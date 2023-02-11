Entertainment

#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan's first song 'Naiyo Lagda' to be out tomorrow

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 11, 2023

'Naiyo Lagda,' the first song from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,' will release on Sunday

Set your reminders, Salman Khan fans! The first song from Bhai's upcoming family drama-action entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, titled Naiyo Lagda, is set to release on Sunday (February 12). Considering the week of love is being celebrated across the world, the timing couldn't have been better! The Farhad Samji directorial will be released on April 21 on the occasion of Eid.

Why does this story matter?

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be Khan's first release of 2023 in a lead role.

Not too long ago, he had wowed viewers with a smashing cameo in Yash Raj Films' Pathaan where he featured alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Moreover, since Khan's last few solo releases—Antim: The Final Truth and Radhe—couldn't do well, there is now a lot riding on this multistarrer.

Multiple composers are behind film's music, background score

Khan took to social media on Saturday to share Naiyo Lagda's release update. He uploaded a teaser—similar to the film's title reveal clip—and wrote, "Naiyo Lagda on 12th February." Singer Palak Muchhal's voice can be heard in the background, too. As per IMDb, the music is helmed by Himesh Reshammiya, Sajid Ali, Ravi Basrur, Payal Dev, Amaal Mallik, Devi Sri Prasad, and Sukhbir.

Check out the teaser here

Meet the cast ensemble of the film

Earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and then Bhaijaan, KKBKKJ has been in the headlines for long. Its trailer was released on January 25 and attached to Pathaan in multiple shows. The cast ensemble boasts several popular names, such as Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, and Siddharth Nigam. Abu Rozik, Just Sul, and Ram Charan will have special appearances.

What else does Khan have on his slate?

Apart from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Khan will also reprise his role as Avinash "Tiger" Singh Rathore in Tiger 3, which co-stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi and will release on Diwali. It is part of YRF's Spy Universe, which comprises Pathaan, War, Ek Tha Tiger, and Tiger Zinda Hai. He might also be seen in Kick 2 and Bajrangi Bhaijaan's sequel.