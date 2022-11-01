India

#NewsBytesExplainer: What is Y+ security cover granted to Salman Khan?

#NewsBytesExplainer: What is Y+ security cover granted to Salman Khan?

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Nov 01, 2022, 08:12 pm 3 min read

The Y+ category security cover is provided to any VIP based on a threat perception review by intelligence agencies

Actor Salman Khan has been granted Y+ category security by the Maharashtra government after receiving death threats from jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's group a few months ago. Now, his security cover will reportedly include commandos as part of the 12 armed officers that were already provided to him under the X category earlier. Here's everything to know about the Y+ category security cover.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bishnoi's gang allegedly issued a death threat to Khan and his father, writer-filmmaker Salim Khan, in July—two months after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder for which Bishnoi gang members claimed responsibility.

Earlier this year, Bishnoi admitted to plotting to kill Khan as he offended the Bishnois—who consider all animals and trees, especially blackbucks, sacred—by hunting a blackbuck, a charge Khan was acquitted of.

Details Different security categories in India

In India, there are six categories of security detail provided to VIPs and VVIPs after reviewing their threat perception level. These include the Special Protection Group (provided only to the Indian prime minister), Z+, Z, Y+, Y, and X categories. The Y+ is the fourth-highest security level and is usually granted in case the person has a high life risk as per intelligence agencies.

About What is Y+ security cover?

Under the Y+ category security, one CRPF commando and four constables are reportedly stationed at the protectee's residence. Besides, six personal security officers (PSOs) work in three shifts with the protectee on a rotational basis. This means the person will always be accompanied by at least two PSOs. Typically, the government decides whether to provide or upgrade security to Y+ based on intelligence reports.

Information Weapons and gadgets provided

Reportedly, PSOs are armed with Sten guns while other officers carry 9mm pistols. Armed guards are stationed at the protectee's house on a 24x7 basis. Extra security is deployed at sunrise and sunset every day. Screening watchers will be on duty throughout the day. Metal detectors and bomb detectors will be used at public gatherings. For road journeys, armed escorts encircle the protectee.

Protectee Who gets Y+ category security?

Bureaucrats, politicians, and film celebrities, among others, in India get Y+ security on the basis of police or intelligence agency reports. If a VIP faces life threats and pleads for security, the Indian government or state governments may provide them Y+ category security considering the seriousness of the situation.

Information Who bears the cost of security?

Providing the Y+ security to a high-risk individual is, however, an expensive affair and the cost can approximately go beyond Rs. 10 lakh per month. Usually, the government pays for the security cover if a person is granted "protection" after a threat assessment. However, in Khan's case, the actor will bear the cost of the security, according to a Mid-Day report.