OTT debut: When, where to watch '3Cs,' 'HIT 2,' Jhansi'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jan 04, 2023, 03:41 pm 2 min read

OTT details of 'HIT 2' are out

As the new year has just begun, OTT platforms are flooded with new titles for fans to watch. While a train of new releases already hit the OTT platforms as new year specials, a few more have arrived. If you are looking for new movies to add to your watch list, take a look at our list of freshly arrived movies and shows.

Why does this story matter?

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic is mostly contained and the theaters are back to their old glory, the audience for OTT platforms is ever-growing.

So, whenever movies and shows are making their digital debut, the news occupies the headlines as fans are waiting for the same.

The aforementioned titles have been creating a strong buzz so their OTT arrival is significant.

'3Cs'

Telugu web series 3Cs: Choice, Chances, and Changes is set to arrive on SonyLIV on Friday. Directed by Sampath Kumar Thota, the series stars Spandana Palli, Nitya Shetty, Gnaneswari Kandregula, and Sanjay Rao in key roles. Touted to be a crime thriller, 3Cs will revolve around three modern-day women who are trapped in a situation that involves gangsters after an unfortunate night.

'HIT: 2'

Telugu star Adivi Sesh's HIT: The Second Case arrived on Amazon Prime Video on a rental basis. The film, which was released on December 2, stars Meenakshi Chaudhary as the co-lead. Rao Ramesh and Komali Prasad play key roles in the movie. Directed by Shailesh Kolanu, the makers have not yet announced when the film would be available to all subscribers of the streamer.

'Jhansi' second season

One of the most popular shows of Disney+ Hotstar, Jhansi is set to come back with a second season. The second season of the show, headlined by Anjali, Chandini Chowdary, Samyukta Hornad, and Talluri Rameshwari, is arriving on the streamer on January 19. The first season went on to receive acclaim from fans and critics alike, and its second installment's arrival was highly awaited.