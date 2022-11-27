Entertainment

Kriti Sanon says given a chance she would marry Prabhas

Written by Aikantik Bag Nov 27, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

While promoting 'Bhediya', Kriti Sanon said she would marry Prabhas if given a chance

Amid rumors that Prabhas and Kriti Sanon are dating, the latter has said that given a chance, she would marry the Baahubali actor. Her revelation came during a recent interview for promoting Bhediya. The Adipurush co-stars have been the talk of the town for a few months now. Their chemistry at Adipurush's trailer launch event fanned these flames and fans are rooting for them.

Why does this story matter?

The rumor mill is abuzz that Sanon and Prabhas are dating each other. The speculation caught fire in August when, during a game on Koffee With Karan 7, Sanon called up Prabhas.

Reportedly, they have "strong feelings" toward each other and have gotten along well on Adipurush sets from the beginning.

And, following Sanon's latest interview, their dating rumors are trending on Twitter again.

Netizens' reactions to Sanon's statement

Fans have been sharing videos of Sanon speaking about Prabhas in multiple interviews while promoting Bhediya. In one of them, her Bhediya co-star Varun Dhawan even hints a tall "Shehzada" has come into her life. Another trending video has Sanon saying Prabhas became her Telugu teacher for Adipurush. The actors haven't reacted to their dating rumors but fans have been loving their pair nonetheless.

Prabhas was rumored to be dating Anushka Shetty earlier

Prabhas has always demarcated his professional and personal lives. The actor has been very private, and for many years, the rumors of him and Anushka Shetty dating were making rounds. But the duo has always said that they were just good friends. Meanwhile, Sanon was linked with her late Raabta co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, as per reports.

Future projects of Prabhas and Sanon

Prabhas and Sanon will be seen together on the screen for the first time in Adipurush on June 16, 2023. The film, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, was earlier scheduled to release in January. He also has Salaar, Project K, and Spirit in his kitty. Meanwhile, Sanon will be next seen with Tiger Shroff in Ganapath and has Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan in the pipeline.