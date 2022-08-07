Entertainment

'Prey': Exciting facts to Easter eggs, here's everything we know

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 07, 2022, 11:00 pm 3 min read

Facts and trivia behind 'Prey'. (Photo credit: IMDb)

Dan Trachtenberg's directorial Prey made its way to Hulu on Friday (August 5). Prey is the fifth installment of the Predator franchise after Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger's powerful presence launched the series back in 1987. The latest chapter has surely set the internet abuzz with its commendable editing and storyline. However, there is much more to the film than we know. *Spoilers ahead*

Context Why does this story matter?

Ever since the first Predator film was released, the franchise became exceedingly popular among fans who appreciated the alien and man faceoff.

The sequels and reboots, however, failed to pull an audience.

Notably, when Disney took over 20th Century, it announced a prequel to the franchise, Prey, to explore a different angle of the franchise's mythology.

The prequel—set in the 1700s—sure has been well-received.

Interview Lead actor's performance is stunning aspect of film

While Prey is being lauded for its fresh take and immersive world of aliens, lead actor Amber Midthunder and her performance are among the biggest highlights of the film. "I have been very intentional about not doing a lot of like Indigenous specific roles," she told The Hollywood Reporter. Interestingly, Midthunder is an enrolled tribal member of the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribe.

Observation Healing orange flower shown in film is similar to Calendula

In the film, Midthunder's character does everything she needs to survive. When she's not busy fighting the murderous alien, she cooks, collects medicines, and performs other domestic chores. She stumbles upon a mysterious orange flower she calls "orange tutsia," which becomes a secret weapon to defeat the Predator. Interestingly, the orange flower in the film shares similar healing properties with the medicinal plant Calendula.

Easter egg History behind the engraved pistol seen toward the end

Toward the end of the film, we get a glimpse of a flintlock pistol with the words "Raphael Adolini 1715" engraved on it. This could be a hint at a potential timeline that could connect up to Predator 2 (1990), which was set 278 years later in Los Angeles in 1997. In Predator: 1718 comic, Adolini bestowed the pistol upon the Predator before dying.

Information Why did the makers opt for a digital release?

Although the franchise has its own following, the films haven't proved to be major box office hits in the past. The Predator, which was released in 2018, was reportedly the highest-grossing installment and earned $160M worldwide. With the prequel releasing on OTT, the new installment has a larger scope to gain traction than at the theaters. Prey will release on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Watch the trailer here

The ultimate hunt between Predator and Prey began centuries ago. Stream #PreyMovie Aug 5, only on @Hulu. pic.twitter.com/FlPqk2vPM3 — Predator (@Predator) August 1, 2022