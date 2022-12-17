Entertainment

#NewsBytesExplainer: Love binge-watching sitcoms? Learn everything about them

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 17, 2022, 12:59 pm 3 min read

Do you love watching sitcoms? Look at their origin and evolution

The unparalleled joy of unwinding after a taxing day and treating yourself to some intelligent humor! Who can resist the distinguished charm of sitcoms? From The Office to FRIENDS and, more recently, Derry Girls and Schitt's Creek, sitcoms are adored due to their brief runtimes, fast-paced story structure, and the sense of warmth and tenderness that they bring with them. Let's dive deeper.

What do experts say about sitcoms?

The word "sitcom" is short for "situational comedy." They are described as "a genre of comedy" that revolves around a set of characters that typically appear in every episode. Sitcoms are different from sketch and stand-up comedy. In sketch comedy, a troupe may have fresh characters in every act, while stand-up comedy has a comedian telling jokes and stories to the audience.

In the US, William Asher is credited with popularizing sitcoms

Sitcoms mostly gained prominence around the 1950s, and while they dominate streamers today, they were originally planned for radio. The US, the hub of several phenomenally successful sitcoms, credits director and producer William Asher for being the "man who invented the sitcom," who helmed over two dozen leading sitcoms. Asher's most prominent project was I Love Lucy, which ran from 1951 to 1957.

Let's look at some examples by countries

While the US is the frontrunner in this genre, other countries have some noteworthy examples, too. For instance, Schitt's Creek and Kim's Convenience come from Canada, while Underbelly: A Tale of Two Cities and Kath & Kim hail from Australia. My Fair Nanny, Daddy's Daughters, and Strawberry are some popular Russian examples, while The Office (the original) and Blackadder have dominated the UK.

Which one is your go-to American sitcom?

America has a booming industry when it comes to sitcoms that have stood the test of time. Noteworthy examples include long-running shows such as The Office, F.R.I.E.N.D.S, Modern Family, Two and a Half Men, The Big Bang Theory, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, among others. The Good Place, Community, One Day at a Time, Arrested Development, and Good Girls are some other remarkable examples.

In India, they gained eminence in the 1980s

Situational comedies have been popular in India before the term even caught traction. They first gained prominence in the 1980s, and some shows that have immortalized themselves on Indian TV include Wagle Ki Duniya, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Zabaan Sambhalke, Shrimaan Shrimati, Office Office, Khichdi, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. To note, SAB TV is entirely dedicated to sitcoms.

Are you aware of this sub-genre of sitcoms?

An important sub-brand of the sitcom is a Black sitcom, which, as the name suggests, casts Black people in central roles in a bid to crush stereotypes and promote inclusivity. The Cosby Show, A Different World, Frank's Place, Tyler Perry's House of Payne, The Jeffersons, Sanford and Son, and Good Times are some shows that have popularized the genre over the years.