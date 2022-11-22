Entertainment

'The Conjuring' to 'Hereditary': 5 most terrifying Hollywood horror flicks

Written by Divya Bhonsale Nov 22, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

Here are five horror films from Hollywood that you must add to your watchlist

All of us love a good scare; the undying popularity of horror films proves that. From the eerie atmosphere to unexpected jump scares, supernatural occurrences and, the terrifying background score—this genre can be a lot of fun. However, horror films can also be truly twisted and disturbing. Here are our top five picks of the scariest Hollywood horror movies of all time.

#1 'Hereditary' (2018)

Writer-director Ari Aster's supernatural horror film made a big splash after its release. Toni Collette's performance as bedeviled mother Annie is touted as one of her career best so far. The film earned widespread critical appreciation for Aster's direction and Collette's performance. Made on a budget of $10M, it went on to become one of the greatest horror flicks of all time.

#2 'The Conjuring' (2013)

James Wan has directed many horror films such as Saw, Insidious, and Dead Silence. However, The Conjuring is considered one of his best horror films. In fact, other films of the franchise—Annabelle and The Nun—weren't as successful as this film was. The movie is based on the bone-chilling experiences of Ed and Lorraine Warren, the famous real-life paranormal investigators.

#3 'The Shining' (1980)

A dozen of films have been adapted on big screens from novels and stories penned by Stephen King. Many of these, such as Carrie, Pet Sematary, and Misery, went on to become classics. However, Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of The Shining is the mother of them all! Starring Jack Nicholson, a few jump scares of the film continue to be chilling even today.

#4 'Sinister' (2012)

Scott Derrickson has helmed a number of horror cult films before he directed the 2016 film, Doctor Strange. Sinister is packed with a lot of creepy scenes, good enough to give you a chill. It is a story about a crime writer who moves into a new house with his family. The house is haunted by evil tenants who were murdered.

#5 'Halloween' (1978)

For all those who love horror films, this film which was released in 1978, is a must-watch. Starring John Carpenter and the all-time "scream queen" Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween is a bone-chilling film. It may not come with the present-day gore, but it sure does have thrilling moments. One of the highlights of the movie is Michael Myers's mask and the "final girl" scene.