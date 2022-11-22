Entertainment

5 unconventional Hollywood rom-coms you cannot miss

There are two kinds of rom-com lovers, ones who are hopelessly romantic and love every cheesy thing on planet Earth, whereas the other set has given up on love but feeds their dead romantic soul with unconventional rom-coms. After N number of cheesy rom-coms, if you are relentlessly looking for a set of unconventional soul-soothing rom-coms, this is the perfect place! Here's our list.

#1 'Remember Me' (2010)

Allen Coulter's coming-of-age romantic drama was not well perceived by viewers and critics during its release. This is one of the films which hits you differently once the film ends. The after-effect is worth the sadness you experience throughout the film. The abrupt ending is balanced by Robert Pattinson and even though there is a divided house, all can unanimously praise his performance.

#2 'Before We Go' (2014)

Chris Evans's debut directorial is no less than a warm hug on a chilly winter evening. The film revolves around two strangers stuck in Manhattan for a night. This film is more about the conversations, the vulnerabilities, and the rawness it exudes. The story is not new, yet has a fresh fragrance to it. I hope all get to experience this gem from Evans.

#3 'One day' (2011)

This Lone Scherfig-directed film revolves around two people Dexter Mayhew (Jim Sturgess) and Emma Morley (Anne Hathaway) who meet one specific day every year post their graduation. The crest and troughs of their lives are shown through these years and conversations. The film has an unexpected heart-wrenching ending which will make you think about the biggest "What If?" in your life.

#4 'Before Sunrise' (1995)

This is the gold standard for rom-coms. Every one of us has dreamt of roaming around Vienna and looking for their respective Jesse and Celine. This was the start of Richard Linklater's Before trilogy, and each film is set nine years apart. This unconventional approach to storytelling in the late '90s made everyone go gaga over this one. It's all about hope and belief.

#5 'Silver Linings Playbook' (2012)

David O Russell's directorial starring Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence is based on Mathew Quick's novel of the same name. The story takes place in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, and revolves around two heartbroken people, who learn to love again. This one line makes it more relatable for everyone and teaches us about life—it's all about giving ourselves another chance.