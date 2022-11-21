Entertainment

Ajay Devgn announces his next directorial 'Bholaa,' teaser coming tomorrow

Ajay Devgn announces his next directorial 'Bholaa,' teaser coming tomorrow

Written by Aikantik Bag Nov 21, 2022, 07:44 pm 2 min read

Ajay Devgn released his next directorial 'Bholaa's look

The first look of Ajay Devgn's next directorial Bholaa was released on Monday. The actor took to Instagram to announce his March 2023 entertainer. The teaser will be released on Tuesday. He has donned the director's cap thrice in the past. He has directed films like U Me Aur Hum, Shivaay, and Runway 34. This fourth directorial announcement has already made his fans excited.

Context Why does this story matter?

Devgn has been a bonafide superstar with his work in the '90s and 2000s. He has been one of the very few who has played a variety of roles and has pleased viewers with every role.

From Raincoat to Singham, or from Drishyam to Golmaal, he has a wide body of work over the decades. He has also shown his adept directing skills.

Details Unseen details of the motion poster

The motion poster was unveiled and Devgn revealed that the film will be in 3D. The Drishyam actor captioned, "Kaun Hai Woh? An unstoppable force is coming!" In the video, Devgn can be seen smearing his forehead with ashes. The font is in the shades of ashes and a trishul or trident (signifying Lord Shiva) binds the alphabets of Bholaa.

Information Fan reaction and story of 'Bholaa'

The post has been making rounds and fans have showered the comments section with their best wishes. Many actors have also congratulated Director Devgn. Bholaa is the Hindi remake of the successful Tamil film Kaithi. The original one was helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The star cast of the remake includes Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, and Deepak Dobriyal. The film will release in March 2023.

Anticipation Devgn's upcoming projects

Devgn is currently enjoying his film Drishyam 2's success with co-actor Tabu. The movie has been raking numbers and has received positive reviews from critics. His future projects include Amit Sharma's Maidaan, a period sports drama based on Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. He will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus in a cameo role.