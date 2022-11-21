Entertainment

SRK to be honored at Red Sea International Film Festival

SRK to be honored at Red Sea International Film Festival

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 21, 2022, 07:21 pm 2 min read

Shah Rukh Khan will be honored at the Red Sea International Film Festival

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be honored at the Red Sea International Film Festival with an honorary award. As many as 131 feature and short films from 61 countries in 41 languages will be presented at the event which will happen between December 1 and 10 in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah on the eastern shores of the Red Sea. Read on for more.

Quote 'Thrilled to be honoring Shah Rukh Khan'

About the development, Mohammed Al Turki, CEO of the festival said, "We are thrilled to be honoring Shah Rukh Khan, who is a remarkable talent and global superstar." "He has captivated audiences since his earliest performances and is one of the world's most renowned actors working today. We look forward to welcoming him to Jeddah this December," he further added.

Statement Here's what Khan said about the award

After the announcement, King Khan said, "I am truly honored to receive this award from the Red Sea International Film Festival." "It's wonderful to be here among my fans from Saudi and the region who have always been huge supporters of my films. I'm looking forward to celebrating the region's talent and being a part of this exciting film community," he added.

Information SRK will be next seen in 'Pathaan'

On the acting front, Khan is set to make his comeback to the big screens as the protagonist in Pathaan directed by Siddharth Anand. He was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero. Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Salman Khan (cameo role), will hit theaters on January 25, 2023. It will be released in Tamil and Telugu languages, too, apart from Hindi.

Details Everything to know about his other movies 'Dunki' and 'Jawan'

Reportedly, he is presently busy with the shooting of Dunki in Jeddah. Photos of him from the sets surfaced online as fans shared them on social media platforms. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film co-stars Taapsee Pannu and is slated for release on December 22, 2023. He also has Atlee's Jawan, which will mark Nayanthara's Bollywood debut. It will be released in June 2023.