Hrithik Roshan drops 'Fighter' first poster; new release date locked

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Oct 28, 2022

'Fighter' has been pushed back yet again

Finally, we have the first poster for "India's first aerial action drama" Fighter! Taking to his social media handles, lead star Hrithik Roshan dropped a suave poster for Fighter on Friday. Aside from giving us a glimpse of what is to come, the poster also confirmed a new release date for the actioner. The Siddharth Anand-directorial will hit cinema halls on January 25, 2024!

After giving us War in 2019, Anand and Roshan raised expectations by joining hands once again for Fighter.

However, as is often seen in case of mega budgeters, Fighter has suffered repeated delays.

Despite huge buzz, Roshan's last outing Vikram Vedha failed to rake in expected business, so the actor is unlikely to take any chances with his next.

Hence, the postponement is understandable.

Poster Get ready for high-octane aerial chase, warfare

Staying true to its title, the first poster features a fighter jet as it whizzes past. In the background, several other jets can be seen, hinting that it might be a scene from an aerial battle or practice session. Apart from the release date, the poster carries the name of the lead stars—Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. Let the show begin!

25th January 2024- see you at the theatres! #Fighter pic.twitter.com/ywdLeTmwnI — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 28, 2022

Information We'll see Roshan, Padukone essay roles of IAF pilots

Roshan and Padukone—in their first onscreen collaboration—are to play Indian Air Force pilots. Presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter has been produced by Anand, Jyoti Deshpande, Ajit Andhare, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb, and Anku Pande. The hitmaker duo of Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani has been brought on board to compost the music for the extravaganza.

Fighter, originally, was supposed to target a release in September 2022. Soon, the date was pushed back to January 2023 release, thereby clashing against Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Then it was postponed to September 2023, where it was competing with Prabhas's Salaar.

Special effects Award-winning company DNEG is handling the VFX

The latest change in the premiere date comes days after it was reported that Oscar-winning VFX company Double Negative (DNEG) has been roped in for Fighter. The firm worked on Brahmastra, a film that was applauded for its graphics. Given good VFX takes time and Fighter is too big a name to take risks, we trust the makers to make the wait worth it.