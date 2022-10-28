Entertainment

Bollywood filmmaker who hit wife with car, arrested in Mumbai

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Oct 28, 2022, 11:40 am 2 min read

Absconding producer has finally been arrested

Days after a video clip capturing Bollywood film producer Kamal Kishor Mishra hitting his wife with his car spread online, the absconding filmmaker has been arrested. According to reports, Mishra was nabbed on Thursday night in Mumbai. The CCTV footage of Mishra's car ramming his wife Yasmeen and running over her had gone viral recently. The incident had taken place last week (October 19).

Update He was arrested hours after being detained

Speaking to a portal, Senior Police Inspector Bandopant Bansode of the Amboli Police Station revealed that the accused was detained on Thursday, hours after which he was arrested. "He was arrested late last night on the charges of attempt to murder," said the police officer. Notably, Yasmeen had filed a complaint after the incident, accusing Mishra of adultery and trying to run over her.

Recall What had exactly happened?

In the incident, Mishra's wife had come out looking for her husband and found him with another woman, apparently a model, in his car in the parking area of a West Andheri building. When she questioned him, he attempted to run away. The CCTV footage showcased a woman (Yasmeen) pounding on the car window as the white vehicle tries to flee.

Details Yasmeen sustained injuries to head, hand, and legs

As the car sped up, the visuals showed that it hit the woman who then came under the wheel. The car ran over the woman as some individuals dragged her out. In her complaint, Yasmeen said she had sustained injuries on her legs, hands, and head. Based on this, a First Information Report was registered under the relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections.

About Mishra is known for producing films like 'Dehati Disco'

Mishra was absconding until the CCTV video clip spread and police action was taken. The producer is known for backing Hindi films like Dehati Disco (2022), Bhootiyapa (2019), Flat No. 420 (2019), and Sharmaji Ki Lag Gai (2019) under his One Entertainment Film Productions banner. We can expect new details to emerge in the case now that the accused has been arrested.