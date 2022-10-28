Entertainment

New titles to watch on OTT platforms this weekend

New titles to watch on OTT platforms this weekend

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 28, 2022, 11:11 am 2 min read

Take a look at new titles to watch on OTT platforms

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic broke, the audience for OTT platforms has multiplied. We have been witnessing a steep increase in the number of movies premiering on these streamers. However, this week, we don't have many options to choose from. Nevertheless, we have come up with a lot of new titles arriving on various OTT platforms to add to your weekend watchlist.

Context Why does this story matter?

As the pandemic situation is almost contained, filmmakers are opting for theatrical premieres for their movies.

Also, audience footfall in cinema halls has increased. So, makers are taking at least a month's time to debut their films digitally.

Comparatively, the number of new titles arriving on streamers is lesser this week. But the upcoming week will see the entry of more new titles.

#1 'Naane Varuven'

Naane Varuven led by Dhanush has arrived on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday. Directed by Selvaraghavan, the supernatural thriller clashed with the magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I, as it hit the cinema halls a day before the historical drama, i.e. September 29. Dhanush plays double roles in the movie which co-stars Indhuja Ravichandran as the female lead, while Yogi Babu plays an important role.

#2 'Swathi Muthyam'

Telugu film Swathi Muthyam directed by Lakshman K Krishna is available on aha. Bellamkonda Ganesh Babu has made his Telugu debut by playing the lead role, while Varsha Bollamma (96, Bigil fame) plays the leading lady. Harshavardhan and Vennela Kishore play supporting roles. Though the film received positive reviews from fans and critics, it failed to make a mark at the box office.

#3 'Sabash Chandra Bose'

Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Johny Antony, and Irshad starrer Malayalam movie Sabash Chandra Bose arrived on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday. Directed by VC Abhilash, the period drama received extremely positive reviews from fans and critics when it hit the big screens on August 5, and its OTT arrival was highly awaited. The comedy-drama enjoys a solid rating of 9.3/10 on IMDb.