Happy birthday Aditi Rao Hydari: 5 must-watch South Indian movies

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 28, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

Take a look at 5 must-watch South Indian movies of Aditi Rao Hydari

Popular actor Aditi Rao Hydari turned 36 on Friday. With her versatile acting skills, the actor has never failed to make her presence noted whenever she appeared on the screen. She has featured in several critically acclaimed South Indian films directed by ace filmmakers. Go on and take a look at five must-watch South Indian movies of the star and where to watch them.

#1 'Kaatru Veliyidai'

Mani Ratnam's Kaatru Veliyidai is a romantic drama, starring Rao Hydari and Karthi. The film is about a pilot from the Indian Air Force, who is held as a prisoner in Pakistan. He recalls his days with his significant other (played by Rao Hydari). AR Rahman composed music and even bagged the National Award for the songs. It's available on Amazon Prime Video.

#2 'Chekka Chivantha Vaanam'

Rao Hydari played an important role in the Tamil gangster drama Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, which was also directed by Ratnam. The film has her playing a woman who has an extramarital affair with one of the leading men (Arvind Swami). The film is about three siblings and their battle to take over their father's underworld business after his demise. It's available on Disney+ Hotstar.

#3 'Sufiyum Sujatayum'

Malayalam drama Sufiyum Sujatayum is a musical love story, which has Rao Hydari playing a mute person, who revisits the man from her past, years after being married to another man. The Naranipuzha Shanavas directorial also stars Jayasurya and Dev Mohan in important roles. The film, which had a direct release on Amazon Prime Video, bagged five Kerala State awards.

Information #4 'V'

Telugu film V features an ensemble of star cast including Rao Hydari, Nani, Sudheer Babu, and Nivetha Thomas. Directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, V is a cop drama revolving around an investigation of a serial killer. It's available on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

#5 'Hey Sinamika'

Tamil movie Hey Sinamika starring Rao Hydari along with Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles marked the directorial debut of ace dance choreographer Brindha. The romantic comedy is about a couple, who gets married after falling in love with each other. However, after two years, they decide to part ways after seeing their differences. It's available on Jio Cinema and Netflix.