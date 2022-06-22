Entertainment

Happy birthday Vijay: 5 characters we want Thalapathy to play

Tamil actor Vijay is celebrating his 48th birthday on Wednesday.

Vijay is arguably one of the most talented actors in Kollywood. With a loyal fan following (thanks to his impressive body of work) he is one of the most bankable actors and everything he touches turns to gold. As he turned 48 on Wednesday, let's look at some of the roles/genres that we would love to see him part take in. Happy birthday, Thalapathy!

#1 Historical drama

With his more than a two-decade-long career in the industry, Vijay has acted in several genres and checked almost all boxes. But one genre that the Puli actor has not tried out yet, is historical dramas. Since there has been a hike in the number of historical movies after the Baahubali franchise, let's hope that Vijay soon takes up a role in this genre.

#2 Freedom fighter Veerapandiya Kattabomman

Speaking of historical dramas, we can't help but imagine Vijay taking up the role of freedom fighter Veerapandiya Kattabomman. A film was made on the real-life hero with the legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan playing the role back in 1959. And it would be a fitting tribute to the actor if the film is made again with Vijay playing the titular role.

#3 'Thevar Magan's sequel

Tamil film Thevar Magan (1992) directed by Bharathan had Ganesan and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles. Haasan played Ganesan's son in the rural drama. If at all a sequel is made on the timeless classic, we would love to see Vijay playing Haasan's son. And, who could be a better director for the project than the National Film Award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran?

Do you know? Haasan spilled the beans about working with Vijay

This could be a possibility as Haasan addressed Vijay as "Aiya" (sir) during a promotional event for his recent film Vikram. He said that he would collaborate with Vijay if everything fell in place. Haasan added that Ganesan used to address him as "Kamal Aiya."

#4 Tamil remake of 'Driving Licence'

If Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam film Driving Licence is remade in Tamil, Vijay would be the perfect person to take up Sukumaran's role. The film revolved around an ego battle between a popular actor with massive stardom and a humble road traffic inspector. If the Tamil remake happens with Vijay, K Manikandan (Jai Bhim) could be his counterpart, originally played by Suraj Venjaramoodu.

#5 Digital debut with well-executed series

While most of the big stars have debuted on OTT platforms, Vijay has not yet made his entry on streaming platforms. The very thought of seeing Vijay taking up titular roles in shows like Mentalist or Money Heist is exciting, isn't it? No matter what the genre is, we are sure Vijay would ace it like a cakewalk.