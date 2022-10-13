Entertainment

Watch: MCU finally namedrops 'X-Men' in 'She-Hulk' finale!

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 13, 2022, 05:00 pm 2 min read

The final episode of 'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

The ninth and final episode of Disney+ Hotstar's series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law came bearing unexpected gifts for MCU fans. The reason behind this was Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) breaking the fourth wall yet again. However, it wasn't like the previous occasions. This time, she took viewers by surprise by speaking to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, and asking him for updates about X-Men!

Context Why does this story matter?

The X-Men film series has churned out 13 films and is one of the highest-grossing film series globally.

Marvel acquired its rights in 2019 after buying 20th Century Fox, and since then, fans have been waiting for X-Men to be integrated into the MCU.

Since Ms. Marvel recently confirmed that Kamala Khan is a mutant, it was perceived as another hint toward X-Men's arrival.

Clip Alas, Feige didn't spill any beans about 'X-Men'

This consequential sequence was part of an extended segment of the ninth episode that dropped on the streamer on Thursday. In the clip, Walters is sitting on the floor and talking to Feige, who was featured as an AI robot. Walters winks at the camera and asks, "And when are we getting the X-Men?" to which, Feige replies, "I cannot tell you that!"

Twitter Post Watch the hilarious conversation here

#SheHulk breaking the fourth wall to ask Kevin Feige for the X-Men 😂 pic.twitter.com/M9nFVfUor5 — X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) October 13, 2022

Reactions Internet is in splits after the watching the clip

Naturally, fans didn't see this twist coming, and even though MCU is famous for its end credits, Easter eggs, and meta references, this one caught audiences off-guard. Now, several MCU loyalists have thanked the makers of She-Hulk for "voicing [their] concerns" and "asking the right kind of questions." One fan tweeted, "We're going to keep asking about the X-Men until you give us something."

Twitter Post Check out one such reaction here

#SHEHULK Ep9 was Ridiculous. Kevin being an AI was great😂 Literally Comic con 2.0 with all the X men and Hulk movie announcements within a show.

Wish the whole show could have been this great. — Ansh Pandey (@Ansh28GG) October 13, 2022

Speculations Fans may need to wait till 2025!

Fans' wait for X-Men's integration into the MCU will be excruciatingly long and may last till 2025 since Phase 7 will finally "cover mutant stories and [have] projects centered around them." Deadline's journalist Justin Kroll also confirmed recently, "This film isn't happening for a very long time, so outside of a writer being tapped, it's unlikely any casting decisions get made on that one."