'Kantara' outshines biggies at box office, targets bumper Diwali week

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 13, 2022, 04:36 pm 2 min read

The Kannada version of 'Kantara' was released on September 30

Kannada film Kantara directed by Rishabh Shetty is on a box office rampage. In Karnataka, the film has grossed Rs. 58cr so far and on its Day 12 in the cinema halls, the movie has surpassed biggies like the Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan I and the Telugu film GodFather. With the spellbinding positive response from fans and critics, the film is marching toward success.

Context Why does this story matter?

The massive success of Kantara in Kannada has translated to the movie's extended release in regions across the country.

Soon, it will be released on more than 2,500 screens all across the nation thereby making it accessible for more audiences to experience the film on the big screens.

And the upcoming Diwali holidays will also help the film fetch more profit.

Details Detailed box office breakup of 'Kantara'

As per trade sources, the film has earned more than Rs. 80cr in its worldwide box office haul. On Tuesday, it earned around Rs. 5cr outperforming Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, which made approximately Rs. 4cr on Tuesday. On the other hand, Chiranjeevi's GodFather, too, bowed down to Kantara as it could make only Rs. 2cr on that day.

Update Film to be dubbed and released in other languages

Following the positive response and the huge number of footfalls, the makers have decided to dub the movie and release it in languages other than Kannada, too. Accordingly, Kantara's Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi versions will be released in the respective cinema halls of the states in a bid to woo more audiences. Let's wait and see how it performs in these belts.

Information When will the dubbed versions hit the theaters?

The Hindi version of the movie is being released on Friday, while the Tamil and Telugu versions are arriving on Saturday. There is no official information on whether the film will have a Malayalam version or not. Kantara, which stars director Shetty in the lead role, also features Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pramod Shetty among others in supporting roles.