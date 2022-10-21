Entertainment

Catch 'Bimbisara,' '20th Century Girl' this weekend on OTT

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 21, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

As Diwali is approaching, theaters across all territories are swamped with new movie releases. When it comes to OTT sites, this time around, there's a scarcity of new Indian films. But worry not, for some international movies and series are debuting digitally this week. Here is a list of major new titles arriving on OTT platforms so that you can plan your weekend watchlist.

#1 'Bimbisara'

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's recent megahit venture Bimbisara is arriving on Zee5 on Friday. One of the highest-grossing theatrical releases of the year, Bimbisara was directed by debutant Vassishta. Samyuktha Menon and Catherine Tresa are the female leads of the sci-fi drama. The film revolves around a male protagonist (Kalyan Ram), who travels back in time and realizes that he was once a king.

#2 '20th Century Girl'

20th Century Girl starring Kim Yoo-jung, Byeon Woo-seok, Park Jung-woo, and Roh Yoon-seo is arriving on Netflix on Friday. Touted to be a romantic drama, the Netflix original film revolves around a group of teenagers. The period drama, set in 1999, follows a teen keeping tabs on a popular classmate to help her friend win his love. But, things don't go as planned.

#3 'From Scratch'

From Scratch starring Zoe Saldana and Eugenio Mastrandrea in a classic love story, will debut on Netflix on Friday. Based on The New York Times bestselling novel From Scratch, the series narrates the story of an artist who falls in love with a chef in Italy. As their relationship evolves, the artist's life changes with encounters of love, grief, and such feelings across cultures.

#4 '28 Days Haunted'

If Halloween is your thing and if you are looking for something new and spooky, Netflix's 28 Days Haunted is set to arrive on Friday. The story revolves around four teams of paranormal investigators, who participate in an extreme paranormal experiment. The experiment happens for 28 days in a horribly haunted place and the goal is to see whether they survive it or not.