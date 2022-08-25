Entertainment

'HIT,' 'Top Gun': Fresh entries for your weekend OTT watchlist

Take a look at the new outings on OTT platforms to watch this weekend.

It's time to revisit the films and shows on your bucket list to watch on OTT during the weekend. Though the cinema halls are full of brand-new titles, OTT platforms are not running dry either. From the most awaited series, House of the Dragon to Top Gun: Maverick, here is a list of new films and shows to watch this weekend.

#1 'HIT: The First Case'

Bollywood film HIT: The First Case, led by Rajkummar Rao is finally making its OTT debut on Sunday. Released theatrically on July 15, Netflix has bagged the rights. A Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name, HIT also stars Sanya Malhotra as the leading lady. Sailesh Kolanu, who helmed the Telugu version, directed the Hindi version, too.

#2 'House of the Dragon'

HBO's most awaited fantasy series House of the Dragon is available on Disney+ Hotstar. A spinoff of the megahit series Game of Thrones, the first episode of the first season was streamed on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday (August 21), while on Hotstar, it debuted on Monday (August 22). Season 1 will have 10 episodes which will follow the weekly release schedule.

#3 'Delhi Crime: Season 2'

The second season of Delhi Crime will premiere on Netflix on Friday. It will have Shefali Shah resuming her role as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, and she will now investigate the infamous serial killings in the 1990s by the notorious "kachcha-baniyan gang." This season has been directed by Tanuj Chopra, while Season 1's director Richie Mehta is attached as the creator of the second season.

#4 'Top Gun: Maverick'

After earning more than a billion dollars worldwide, Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick finally arrived on BookMyShow Stream on Thursday. It had a theatrical premiere in May this year. Customers can either buy or rent it to watch the movie on BookMyShow's streaming service. Apart from English, the film is available on the platform in languages including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.