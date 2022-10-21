Entertainment

'The Crown' Season 5 trailer: 'The beginning of the end'

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 21, 2022, 10:56 am 2 min read

'The Crown' Season 5 will premiere on Netflix on November 9

Ahead of its premiere on Netflix on November 9, the makers of the acclaimed drama series The Crown have unveiled its trailer. Going by the clip, this season will focus on the tensions between Princess Diana and the Royal family. The Crown Season 5 will be headlined by Imelda Staunton, Elizabeth Debicki, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, and Dominic West. Here are the trailer highlights.

Context Why does this story matter?

Netflix's Original series The Crown, ever since its 2016 debut, has been lauded for its portrayal of the British Empire's history.

Over four seasons, it has reportedly been nominated for around 423 awards so far and won 129 of them!

Noted actors such as Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Gillian Anderson, Helena Bonham Carter, and Claire Foy have been associated with the previous installments.

Political crisis Trailer covers numerous aspects, political crisis looms large

The clip, over two minutes long, covers a lot of ground and starts with the burning of Windsor Castle in November 1992. The camera zooms in on Queen Elizabeth (Staunton), who laments, "In light of the last 12 months, perhaps I have more to reflect on than most." We also hear media commentary that points out, "The royal family is in genuine crisis."

Personal crisis Princess Diana's groundbreaking 1995 interview has been recreated, too

The fallout between Princess Diana and Prince (now King) Charles and his subsequent romance with Camilla also find a place in the trailer. Staying true to its approach of showcasing truth, the trailer also features a recreation of Princess Diana's groundbreaking 1995 interview with Martin Bashir. Here, Diana, played by Debicki, can be heard saying, "I won't go quietly, I'll battle to the end."

Princess Diana's struggles Clip devotes ample time to Princess Diana's struggles

As expected, this season will heavily focus on Princess Diana's struggles and suffocation while living with the Royal family and trying to set an example of an "idealized family life." At one point in the trailer, we also hear someone say, "She's at breaking point because of the way she feels she has been treated." "I never stood a chance," says Diana.

Twitter Post Watch the complete trailer here

Bound by tradition. The award winning series returns 9th November. pic.twitter.com/gk6GNMknlF — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) October 20, 2022