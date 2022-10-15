Entertainment

Robbie Coltrane passes away: Looking at his glowing legacy

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 15, 2022, 10:33 am 3 min read

Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane is no more. May he rest in peace

Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who shot to international acclaim through his role as Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter film franchise passed away on Friday night. Coltrane was 72 and was reportedly battling a prolonged illness for two years. The actor was last seen in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. Thanks to his profound artistic work, his legacy will always live on.

Confirmation Coltrane's agent confirmed the news on Friday

Coltrane's agent Belinda Wright confirmed the upsetting news on Friday. Her statement read, "As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty, and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him." He is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his ex-wife Rhona Gemmell and his two children Spencer and Alice.

Colleagues' tributes Daniel Radcliffe, JK Rowling paid tributes to their colleague

Members of the Potter family paid their condolences and wished strength to the bereaved family. In a statement, lead actor Daniel Radcliffe called him "one of the funniest people [he] had ever met" and expressed sadness over his passing. Additionally, author JK Rowling called him "an incredible talent, a complete one-off" and wrote that she was "beyond fortunate to know him."

Read Radcliffe's complete statement here

#RIPRobbieColtrane pic.twitter.com/ZsE4qWWcbl — Harry Potter Universe (@HPotterUniverse) October 14, 2022

Fans' tributes 'Best Hagrid we could have asked for,' said fans

As soon as the news broke out, fans began paying tributes from across the world. Several Potterheads, in particular, recalled his appearance on the Return to Hogwarts special where he had famously said, "I won't be here in 50 years, but Hagrid will." Several others thanked him for "lighting up [their] childhood," and "Being the best Hagrid one could have ever asked for."

Here's what Coltrane had said during the 'HP' special

"i will not be here sadly, but hagrid will"

pic.twitter.com/Uohh532NPe — zoë begins 💞 (@filmsbyzoe) October 14, 2022

Impact of 'HP' Coltrane effectively breathed life into Hagrid's character

Coltrane was an indispensable part of all eight Harry Potter movies, and as one of the key cast members, featured in numerous key scenes, especially in Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows and Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban, among others. In 2002, he was also nominated for a BAFTA for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for the first HP film.

Career Coltrane was also famous for working in 'James Bond' thrillers

Apart from leaving an indelible mark on an entire generation through Harry Potter, Coltrane also had numerous other roles to his credit. Most notably, he played a Russian crime boss in the James Bond thrillers GoldenEye and The World is Not Enough. He was also felicitated with the BAFTA for three consecutive years for his role as a detective in Cracker (1993-1996).