JK Rowling finally reveals why she missed 'Harry Potter' reunion

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 28, 2022, 09:41 pm 2 min read

'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Author JK Rowling has finally broken her silence on her discernible absence from Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which premiered on HBO Max on January 1, 2022. The reunion brought together Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint's golden trio and featured numerous HP cast members. While it was earlier conjectured that Rowling wasn't invited, she has now revealed the complete truth.

Why does this story matter?

The Harry Potter Reunion Special was an incredibly nostalgic gift for Potterheads as it took them back to Hogwarts.

It was initially speculated that Rowling's "controversial" stance on transgenders had proved to be a hindrance in an invitation being rolled out to her.

Moreover, Radcliffe and Watson had also publicly asserted that their perspective on this matter is not in line with Rowling's.

What is the controversy Rowling has been embroiled in?

Rowling invited relentless trolling for her "anti-trans" tweets in 2020, and several people opine she is successfully destroying her own legacy. She also came under the scanner for supporting Maya Forstater, who was fired from an international think tank over transphobic tweets. However, Rowling has maintained she "respects every trans person's right to live in any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them."

Clarification Rowling was invited, but chose to skip the reunion

Speaking to Graham Norton on his Virgin Radio UK show, Rowling cleared the air and stressed that she was indeed invited to the reunion special, but chose not to participate. "I was asked to be on that...I decided I didn't want to do it. I thought it was about the films more than the book, quite rightly, that was what the anniversary was about."

Information In India, the reunion is available on Amazon Prime Video

The Harry Potter Reunion Special marked the 20th anniversary of the classic eight-part film series, based on seven record-shattering namesake books by Rowling. The emotion-heavy reunion also featured the likes of Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), and Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), among several others. In India, you can watch the special on Amazon Prime Video.