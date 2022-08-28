Entertainment

Veteran Hollywood actor-filmmaker Danny DeVito heaps praises on 'RRR'

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 28, 2022, 08:54 pm 3 min read

The accolades keep pouring in from across the globe for RRR! The SS Rajamouli-helmed phantasmagorical extravaganza continues to awe critics and fans all over the world and has no plans of fading into oblivion anytime soon. Now, veteran Hollywood actor-filmmaker Danny DeVito, who made films like Matilda (1996) and The War of the Roses (1989), has heaped praises on RRR. Here's what he said.

Quote DeVito praised 'RRR' and Shahid Kapoor's 'R... Rajkumar'

Speaking to India Today about his upcoming series Little Demon recently, DeVito said, "Oh, I love Bollywood big time. In fact...a few days back, I watched RRR and another one R... Rajkumar, it was really good!" He further quipped, "I think if I had my way next season or whenever I could talk everybody into it, we should definitely bust into a big number."

Context Why does this story matter?

The SS Rajamouli directorial has been smashing milestones since its release in March and has turned into a global blockbuster.

Fronted by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, the period drama was mounted on an approximate Rs. 550cr budget, and has reportedly raked in over Rs. 1,200cr globally.

It's also the only film to have trended on Netflix's top 10 list for 14 consecutive weeks!

Appreciation DeVito appreciated how Bollywood 'keeps the story intact'

Talking about film's structure, the Twins actor said, "What I love about Bollywood is it keeps the story intact. If it's a love story, then the two romantic leads will be seen going at it." He also cited RRR's example to demonstrate how it "keeps up the story even in the singing" and said that it's this aspect that he "loves" and "considers great."

Speculations Can 'RRR' finally win an Oscar for India?

RRR's astounding reception globally has ushered in hopes about it being India's official submission to the coveted Academy Awards this year. Notably, India's luck has run dry at the Oscars, and no movie has won the golden statuette in the Best Foreign Film category. Since RRR also emerged as the runner-up at the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards, it might finally break the jinx.

Appreciation What did other Hollywood filmmakers say about 'RRR'?

Earlier, Hollywood director Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange, The Black Phone) had expressed his fondness for RRR and called it "an awesomely outrageous roller coaster of a movie." Moreover, filmmaker James Gunn, who has helmed critically lauded films like The Suicide Squad and the Guardians of the Galaxy series, also tweeted earlier that he had seen the film and he "totally dug it."