'Vikram Vedha': Here's why Pushkar-Gayathri decided to cast Hrithik, Saif

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 28, 2022, 07:43 pm 2 min read

Director duo Pushkar-Gayathri on casting Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan in 'Vikram Vedha'

Director duo Pushkar-Gayathri's upcoming Hindi film Vikram Vedha has managed to grab eyeballs ever since the film was announced. The movie generated further traction after the first-ever teaser was released on Wednesday (August 24), giving us a glimpse of the high-octane actioner. During a recent interview, the directors opened up about the film's unusual casting choice that works well like peanut butter and jelly!

Context Why does this story matter?

Vikram Vedha is a remake of the titular 2017 Tamil film and takes inspiration from the popular folktale Vikram Aur Betaal.

The original neo-noir film—helmed by Pushkar-Gayathri—starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

The Hindi film will see Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the roles of gangster Vedha and cop Vikram, respectively.

Vikram Vedha also marks Roshan's return to films after three years.

Quote Roshan, Khan were 'top choices' for 'Vikram Vedha'

The director duo recently spoke to Mid-Day about the remake's leading men and said, "At the outset, the producers and we were looking for the best possible actors for the roles. Naturally, Hrithik and Saif were the top choices." "Both are generous actors and have a deep understanding of the craft. It was always about making the scene work," they said during the chat.

Teaser Teaser gave glimpses of actors in their new avatars

The director couple also expressed they felt both lead actors and crew were all "perfectly in sync." The film's teaser, which was released a few days back, gave us first glimpses of the actors in their new avatars, and the combination of the two was surely spot on. Reacting to the teaser response, the directors said they were "overwhelmed with the love and positivity."

Trailer 'Vikram Vedha' trailer to be screened with 'Brahmastra'

Previously, a source informed Bollywood Hungama that the trailer of Vikram Vedha will be screened along with Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra during the first week of September. "This would be followed by a music launch and finally, the film release on September 30. It's a tight but impactful campaign. The makers are confident to excite the audience with their publicity material," they had said.