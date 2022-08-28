Entertainment

'Liger', 'Dobaaraa', 'Thiruchitrambalam', 'Karthikeya 2': How are latest releases performing?

'Liger', 'Dobaaraa', 'Thiruchitrambalam', 'Karthikeya 2': How are latest releases performing?

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 28, 2022, 05:49 pm 3 min read

Here's how recent films are performing at the box office.

Be it the boycott Bollywood trend or just poor concepts, the box office has surely not been kind to many films this year. Some latest releases have already attached themselves to the BO duds bandwagon as their collections have been alarmingly low. However, some South Indian films witnessed a smooth sailing experience, managing to pull in big bucks. We analyze their box office collections.

#1 'Liger'

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's Telugu-Hindi bilingual film Liger on Thursday opened to negative reviews from critics and audiences who bashed the film for its outdated views. On Day 1, it earned Rs. 33.12cr but the numbers saw a fall on Day 2 as the film collected only Rs. 27cr. However, on Day 3, Liger witnessed a massive decline and made only Rs. 7.5cr.

#2 'Karthikeya 2'

Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran's supernatural thriller Karthikeya 2 saw a huge jump on its third Saturday. Its Telugu and Hindi versions reportedly earned Rs. 2.02cr and Rs. 1.5-1.75cr, respectively, on Saturday (Day 15)—almost twice the amount they collected on Friday. Karthikeya 2 has been witnessing good numbers globally too and has crossed the Rs. 100cr milestone at the worldwide box office, said reports.

#3 'Thiruchitrambalam'

Director Mithran Jawahar's Thiruchitrambalam, starring actors Dhanush, Nithya Menen, and Raashi Khanna, was released on August 18. Reportedly, the film has breached the Rs. 50cr mark in its first week and is continuing to motor on. Despite new releases, the movie earned Rs. 51.42cr by the end of its first week and has chalked up its tally to Rs. 64.72cr on Day 10.

#4 'Dobaaraa'

Taapsee Pannu's Dobaaraa seems to have joined other Bollywood duds in terms of its box office performance. In its opening weekend, it reportedly collected only Rs. 3.85cr despite getting good reviews from critics and audiences. Reports suggest that the film is expected to earn just Rs. 4cr in its lifetime run, and it would have done better if it was released directly on OTT.

#5 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha has completed 17 days at the box office, but not much has changed for the film. According to early trade reports, it only earned Rs. 0.5cr on Saturday. It has reportedly earned around Rs. 130cr (worldwide), including Rs. 61cr in India. With the numbers witnessing a sharp fall, it's going to be lights out soon.

#6 'Raksha Bandhan'

Akshay Kumar's family drama Raksha Bandhan, too, witnessed its Day 17 at the box office on Saturday and turned up with unimpressive figures yet again. According to Box Office Business, the film earned only Rs. 0.4cr on Day 17. Kumar's film has managed to earn Rs. 45.47cr at the domestic box office and around Rs. 64.04cr at the worldwide box office so far.