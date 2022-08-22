Entertainment

Krushna Abhishek quits Kapil Sharma's 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 22, 2022, 06:56 pm 2 min read

Krushna Abhishek has been a part of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' since 2018.

In an unexpected turn of events, comedian Krushna Abhishek has announced that he will not be a part of the popular show, The Kapil Sharma Show anymore. The show is set to return for its new season after taking a small break. The show was put on hold because of the team's live show tours in the US and Canada.

Abhishek has been a part of the show since 2018.

He has been appearing as the owner of the show's iconic Sapna Beauty Parlor.

Every time he made appearances on the show, he always made the celebrities laugh by taking on various roles and characters.

He was notably famous for mimicking the legendary actor Dharmendra.

Abhishek's camaraderie with Kiku Sharda has a separate fanbase.

Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, "The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will be seen in a completely new avatar with the makers making a few changes to it. Krushna Abhishek won't be a part of the upcoming season." The source further added that the makers will soon announce the premiere date of the new season.

When Pinkvilla contacted Abhishek for comments, he apparently stated that he has an agreement issue with the producers, due to which he decided to quit the show. Besides, Bharti Singh will also not actively participate this time. She allegedly told the website, "It's not that I won't do The Kapil Sharma Show, but I won't be able to be regular there."

Meanwhile, Sharma was busy with the shooting of his upcoming movie before he started the tour. He was shooting for Nandita Das's Zwigato, which will be a satirical take on the condition of food delivery executives. The film will feature Sharma in a never-seen-before avatar. Shahana Goswami plays his wife in the movie, which will be premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.